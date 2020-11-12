There is a plan to return Bowling Green City Schools students to in-person classes on Jan. 5.
That date, however, is dependent on how many indicators are met on the district’s new COVID-19 decision matrix.
The board met, virtually, for an hour on Thursday to discuss the matrix and decide on a date at which students can return to face-to-face lessons.
A lot of dates were considered, said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
When he and board members Tracy Hovest and Norm Geer, who are on the committee to study in-person classes, first started the discussion, Wood County was in “orange,” or level 2, on the state’s color chart.
It went “red,” to level 3, Thursday.
“The numbers were a lot different when we were talking,” Scruci said.
The initial plan was to bring students back the week after Thanksgiving, but that raised the concern of students spending a four-day holiday with family.
The committee also started to see a rise in the virus numbers in the state and discussed if it was a good idea to bring kids back that soon.
“At the end of today, that matrix pretty much made our decision for us,” Hovest said.
Jan. 5 would allow a cushion of 12 days after Christmas, Scruci said.
When using the new matrix, if the decision were based on today’s numbers, students would remain remote.
Scruci hopes by January that the number of coronavirus cases will have declined to the point of bringing students back in a hybrid and face-to-face model.
“The state could change all of those decisions for us but that would be my recommendation,” Scruci said.
Geer said he hopes the Jan. 5 dates gives families a chance to concentrate on being safe and get the numbers down.
“I think this gives families the time they need … to work out childcare arrangements with schedules and the time to make sure we’re all getting as healthy as possible,” he said.
The district started this school year on Sept. 8 online, but has held classes remotely since the state-mandated shutdown in March.
In October, Geer, Hovest and Scruci were tasked to develop a matrix that would address the thresholds to be followed to decide if and when students can return to in-person classes.
The matrix will be placed on the district’s webpage under the COVID-19 tab.
The matrix states that as long as the county is red, learning will continue remotely.
If the county is orange, and the district meets the threshold of meeting three or more indicators, students K-5 will be hybrid and grades 6-12 will remain remote.
If the county is orange and the district does not meet three indicators, K-5 will be in school four days a week (Tuesday-Thursday) and grades 6-12 will be hybrid.
Once the county is yellow, all students will be in the buildings for face-to-face learning.
“That is the hope that we have that somewhere in the very near future we could be face to face,” Scruci said. “That’s our ultimate goal, that’s what everyone wants, but we have to do this as safely as possible.”
There are six indicators that include the incident rates in the city, the number of positive cases in the 43402 zip code and within the school district over a 14-day timeframe, the percentage change of community cases over 14 days, the rate of absenteeism in individual school buildings and what the risk level is for Wood County (red, orange or yellow).
Scruci recommended a change to the hybrid model that would divide students into two-week segments: The A group would go to school in week one Monday-Wednesday while B group went Thursday-Friday. In week two, A group would be in class Monday-Tuesday while B group attended Wednesday-Friday.
“We want to try to give our kids as many opportunities to be with their teachers as possible,” Scruci said. “This gives all of our students an extra day with their peers as well as with their teachers.”
Deep-clean day would be Saturday.
Scruci is concerned about switching back and forth between models if the number of coronavirus cases increases at a later date.
That is not the best thing educationally as the more transitions that are made, the more difficult it is to adjust, he said.
“We have maintained a consistent delivery since the beginning of the year,” Scruci said.
Teachers are finding their groove and looking for ways to improve.
“We agree with the families, with the frustration that you are seeing at home. … but we also want to make sure our students are safe, and that our families are safe, and our teachers are safe,” Scruci said.
Public comment is not available with the virtual Bowling Green board meetings.
Jessica Swaisgood, who started BG Voice to encourage the school board to give parents a choice to send their child to in-person classes, could not be reached for comment. She did post on the group’s Facebook page that the steps taken by the board aren’t enough.
“They made thresholds I feel are very hard to meet,” she wrote. “They also still leave 6-12th graders learning remotely through the end of the year unless COVID magically disappears.
“While we made some progress here with an actual plan, this is not OK.”
She wrote that the group would continue to fight until all kids are back in school and that a rally planned for Monday at 5 p.m. at Wooster Green will still happen.