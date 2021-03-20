Bowling Green students who want to return to the classroom in person five days a week may do so.
There will also be an option to access classes remotely for those who feel it may not be safe to return due to the coronavirus.
At a special Saturday meeting, the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the return to full-time, in-person classes on March 29.
District administrators spent 45 minutes discussing how remote access can work in grades 6-12 but not in the younger grades.
Superintendent Francis Scruci was tasked earlier this week to find a solution for students who would like to have classes remote, while allowing those who want to go to school continue to do so.
“We had considered this all the way back to last May,” he said after the meeting. “We just didn’t think it was a good option.”
If this is what the district needs to do to make families safe, it will be done.
“If we thought it was a great option, we would have done it sooner,” Scruci said. “We were asked to do what we can, not what we can’t, and we can do this.
“It isn’t that the plan wasn’t there. It’s been there for a long time … we’ve seen all of this but up until recently there hasn’t been a huge push for it.”
Scruci said last year that based on the age of the buildings, the small classroom sizes and lack of ventilation, there would be limitations to what could be done with getting students back into the classroom.
“We never tried to hide that,” he said at Saturday’s meeting. “We can’t guarantee with 100% certainty that our buildings are safe for five days fully in person. And that is because of those reasons, not because we do not have a plan.”
Maintaining social distancing in small classrooms and narrow hallways is nearly impossible.
“The health and safety of our staff and students and families has always been our number one priority,” Scruci said.
Board President Norm Geer said that administrators had been working on this plan — something that is acceptable to the people who are worried about their children going to school.
“It’s not as good as the other plans, but it’s acceptable,” Geer said. “I’m fully behind getting the kids back into the classroom safely. It’s always been about safety.
“I am happy that we’re going to have children back in the school full time, face to face, five days a week,” Geer said after the meeting.
Board member Tracy Hovest, who has been a proponent for the return of students to the classroom, was happy with the vote.
“I think they’re going to be ecstatic,” she said about students getting the chance to return to a normal schedule. “This is what they’re used to, this is one step closer to normal for them and they’re going to be able to interact with their peers and their teachers the way that they want to.”
Board members Jill Carr and Ginny Stewart, who led the vote earlier this week to rescind a vote to return full time, in person on March 29, both voiced support of this plan.
Stewart said she has never been opposed to the return of a full-time class schedule.
“I wanted a plan,” she said.
“I thought the decision was hasty,” Stewart said about her vote at Tuesday’s meeting to rescind the back-to-school plan. “But I whole-heartedly welcome five days a week with a plan like this that we hadn’t articulated to the parents and the community.”
Carr said her first priority was always safety, and now that staff have been vaccinated and those 16 and older can get doses later this month, this is a good time to make this move.
Board member Ryan Myers said he was extremely happy with this morning’s decision. He praised the administrative team for coming up with a solution.
“As a board member, it makes my job easier because I have trust in that administrative team,” he said.
Myers echoed the concern addressed by the staff vaccinations. Once the first round was done on Feb. 19, the district returned to a hybrid-learning model on Feb. 23.
“This plan was nice for those families that need that option where they can’t send their students and need to compromise,” Myers said.
Geer added that the recent changes in CDC guidelines also make this a good decision.
“The time is right,” he said.
Parents who want their child to use the new option to remotely access their classrooms have until Wednesday to register.
“Students should not expect the same interaction with their teachers as when we were fully remote earlier this year,” said middle school Principal Eric Radabaugh.
Students in grades K-5 have the option to return to the classroom or continue on NOVA, which provides virtual classes. No remote option will be provided.
NOVA offers daily interaction with teacher support, said Angela Schaal, executive director of teaching and learning.
Students in grades 6-12 now on NOVA rather than hybrid learning also will remain in the program, she said.
For high school students, NOVA offers AP classes in biology, calculus, American history and American government while also offering honors classes in algebra I and II and English.
Schaal spoke in favor of the remote option.
“We feel we can offer some remote access to our classrooms,” she said, but warned this option will not be interactive.
Technology Director Beth Krolak said when Chromebooks were placed in the back of a classroom to test the audio quality for a Google Meet option, teachers could be heard quite well.
In fact, she was stunned by the clarity, Krolak said.
The Google Meet option will not be a problem with lectures, but has its limitations with hands-on activities that may be outside the horizontal viewing pane.
Krolak said it would not work well with STEM, band, choir and art classes.
Students accessing the classroom remotely may not be able to interact with the teacher, Radabaugh said, and added that substitute teachers will not provide remote options.
“This task is challenging enough for our teachers and we don’t feel it’s reasonable or effective to have substitute teachers also provide the online remote classes,” he said.
If a substitute is used, the online student can access the lessons that are posted.
If a student does not log in for a remote lesson, he or she will be marked absent. Materials will be available on Google Classroom and students are expected to meet all deadlines for their classwork.
Alternative assignments are to be expected if in-class assignments cannot be completed at home.
Students who are quarantining or in isolation may attend remotely; however, this will not be open to kids who just want to stay at home and watch classes for a day.
Students with attendance concerns are not eligible.