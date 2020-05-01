Financial losses related to coronavirus are too high and job cuts are coming to Bowling Green State University, according to a letter from the president to employees on Thursday.
“As we continue to plan and explore many options, we now understand that we are unable to avoid reductions in the number of employees,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers.
It is not clear from the letter where those cuts will come from, but discussions with the BGSU Faculty Association union on the job status for 60 Qualified Rank Faculty, non-tenure track teaching staff, will not be finished until May 15.
Those QRF employees had received annual contract renewal letters which the university administration revoked after COVID-19 closures started and the university subsequently changed courses to an entirely virtual online methodology.
“I want to thank the leadership of the BGSU Faculty Association for an initial joint meeting to engage in dialogue, but we were not able to find common ground. We are in agreement to continue honoring the collective bargaining agreement between BGSU and the BGSU Faculty Association,” Rogers said.
The agreement Rogers appears to reference is a severance package for the QRF employees, should their annual contracts not be renewed. The deadline for that renewal was extended from April 1 to May 15.
The package would include severance pay, re-appointment options, consideration in part-time teaching positions and health benefits through Aug. 31. Those job cuts would not affect summer teaching assignments and unemployment would not be contested as administration would affirm that the non-renewal is due to COVID-19.
David Jackson, president of the BGSU-FA, on Friday, stressed the continuing state of the relationship between the university and the faculty association, especially as related to those discussions sessions.
“Both parties are in broad agreement about general principles,” Jackson said. “There is strong recognition by both parties that the financial crisis with the university is very, very serious and we also believe that the university is committed to protecting the academic mission of the university, and we are too.”
The union is bracing for the impact. Two hours after Rogers’ letter was sent Thursday, the union sent a letter to the 750 members. That letter noted that the deadline has not yet passed.
“The BGSU-FA stresses the need to protect the educational mission of the university. In particular, it is crucial to reappoint the 60 Qualified Rank Faculty whose notification deadlines have been extended to May 15th,” signed by the BGSU-FA.
The university is trying to fill a $29 million budget gap, with cuts from colleges aimed at 8.5% and 12.5% for other administrative divisions.
Rogers’ letter also outlined other jobs, beyond the QRF losses, that are on the chopping block, as well as other funding cuts.
“Our academic deans are planning to permanently eliminate most unfilled positions and positions that become open because of retirements or resignations. The university will cease funding various initiatives and activities that are not critical to our future success, and reduce administrative structures,” Rogers wrote. “The short-term and temporary reductions include furloughs, where legally allowed, a hiring freeze, operating budget reductions and savings in utilities, travel and supplies.”
It is unknown what actual enrollment will be in the fall, but indications from the special board meeting held earlier this month suggested that with the worsening economy enrollment would also go down.
The university financial situation shows drops in funding from several known sources, including an expected 20% decrease in state funding. BGSU also chose to refund and credit more than $11.5 million to students for unused housing, dining and parking plans.
On the positive side, Rogers wrote that “BGSU has received $13.2 million in CARES Act Funding, of which $6.5 million will also be disbursed directly to students as emergency grants.”