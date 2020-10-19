Bowling Green High School junior Madelyn St. Clair goes to band practice, performs in concerts and attends softball practice.
“But I can’t be in school and I really want to be able to do that,” said St. Clair, one of dozens of students and parents who rallied Monday at Wooster Green to be back in the classroom.
Bowling Green City Schools classes have been online only since March when the coronavirus closed everything. The board of education has voted to keep online classes through the end of 2020.
St. Clair said she is struggling academically and socially.
“It gets very overwhelming,” she said. “I want the relationship with my teachers and the relationships with friends again.”
She hopes that the rally, held in 50-degree temperatures and a drizzling rain, makes board members reconsider their decision.
“I just hope that it helps our voices be heard and shows that we want options,” St. Clair said.
The demonstrators encouraged passing West Wooster Street drivers to honk, as they waved their signs. They said “BG kids deserve better,” “If they can play together, they can learn together” and “We want options.” Someone in a dinosaur suit held a sign that read “Don’t let face to face go extinct.”
BG VOICE (Voting On In Classroom Education), which organized the rally, is a group that wants families in the Bowling Green community to have a choice for their children to attend school in person.
“I feel like this needs to be on the front line. Each day that we wait is taking education away from our kids,” said BG VOICE organizer Jessica Swaisgood.
Kylie Jennings has two children in school, in the fourth and sixth grades.
“I’m proud to be here with an amazing group of parents, students and community supporters, standing up for our cause,” she said. “Our kids deserve more and we want to plan to get them back into the classroom.”
Jennings said that she would like leaders to put together a different plan.
“I’m really looking for them to come up with a better solution. I don’t think we had enough options,” she said.
While Jennings works from home and online learning is working for both of her kids, one is excelling more than the other.
“I want to make sure he is getting what the other kids in other neighboring districts are,” she said.
The Bowling Green district has a hybrid plan in place, but the decision was made at a July 21 meeting to start the school year online. That decision was upheld by a 3-2 vote on Oct. 8.
Melissa Hill has four children in the district, from 10th grade down to kindergarten.
“They’re doing the best they can,” she said. “It’s really hard to accommodate four kids going to school at the same time in the same house.”
She does appreciate the district providing laptops.
“I am here today because I want to see a plan. I want to see that the school board is providing the leadership for us to be able to come back to school when it’s safe. … I don’t expect us to go back tomorrow, but I just want to see that they’re actively doing something to get our teachers and our buildings ready so our kids can come back safely,” Hill said.
“I think we need to be smart and responsible about it,” she said about the return to school.
Keborah Snyder has a sixth-grader on an IEP (Individualized Educational Plan).
“He’s falling way behind,” Snyder said. “He gets frustrated and his sign pretty much tells it all.”
Her son’s sign read “Let me go back to school. I learn more when at school.”
Sixth-grader Thomas Binion wants to be back in school. Online is not the easiest, he said.
“I’d rather wear a mask most of the day than be sitting in one spot (at home),” he said.
Shelley Wulff said there should be options for parents who want their kids in school and parents who want to keep their kids online.
“COVID is always a concern,” said Wulff, who has one child in fifth grade and one in seventh grade. “I understand that but our schooling is long term. COVID is going to end sometime. I want everyone to be safe but if they can give us a choice where people who are concerned and not ready to go back can stay and then the others can return. All the other districts are doing it.
“COVID is a concern, but if you really follow the news about the demographics that COVID is really hitting, it’s not kids,” she said. “I think we can find a solution and work together. It takes a community to raise a child.”
Kennedy Brown, a sophomore, said she misses the routine of a school schedule and her friends. Online classes are challenging, she said.
“It’s a lot harder to understand everything,” Brown said.
She attended the rally with her mom, Suzanne Swoap, and sister, Ellie, who is in the sixth grade at Bowling Green Middle School.
“She’s never seen the inside of the building,” Swoap said. “They didn’t even get school pictures.”
She said there has to be a balance and more choices for parents and students.
“My hope is that we can have at least an option for those kids who need in-person instruction versus only online,” Swoap said.
The board of education meets Tuesday remotely. Board President Ginny Stewart has said she does not plan on asking for a vote to change the recent decision to keep classes online. She said the board has been inundated with requests for in-person classes — and an equal number that want to stay online.
There were 642 members of the BG VOICE Facebook page Monday afternoon before the rally and nearly 900 people had signed a petition to return to school.
“I think it went great,” Swaisgood said about the rally. “I was very happy to see the crowd was there for the right reasons. It goes to show this is what the community is wanting.”
She asked that the board of education return to meeting in public.
“It’s time to face the public,” Swaisgood said. “People have things that need to be heard.”
The group has started to request records from the district showing how coronavirus aid has been spent. They also want to know the response of parents via emails and phone calls showing support to get back into the buildings.
For more information, contact communicationsBGVOICE@gmail.com.
(Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)