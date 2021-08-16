The Wood County health commissioner is asking everyone in schools this academic year to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“By putting a mask on we reduce transmission,” said Ben Robison in a Monday press conference, held on Zoom. “We need everyone to join the fight.”
The recommendation was announced as Wood County moved into high transmission of COVID-19, due to the delta variant.
Robison said there are 113.14 cases per 100,000 in Wood County. Last week, Wood moved into the substantial category and also had its first case of the delta variant. There are now three confirmed delta cases, he said Monday.
Officials at Wood County schools, as of last week, were not going to require mask wearing.
“Parents do have the opportunity to send their kids to school in a mask. That’s certainly something that I’m doing. Parents can take it on,” said Robison, who has four children. “What we’re providing today are the guidelines that optimize a student’s chance to stay in the classroom, in person.”
It’s important to implement all prevention measures, such as getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing and disinfecting, he said.
“Last year, we had great success in keeping kids in the classroom when we applied a comprehensive approach to preventing COVID. In fact, we had so few cases of COVID transmitted in the classroom, it was not something we had to track regularly,” he said. “And that wasn’t just our experience in Wood County, it was the experience throughout the state and throughout the country.”
Robison said the communities need to come together and support the guidelines.
“If we are fractured and we are not supporting one another, we will not have the outcomes and the success that we need for our children to be successful,” he said. “As we move forward, civility and self-sacrifice, considering the needs of others, are all valuable things for us to embody and to undertake so we can give everyone the best chance to have their best opportunity to be in the classroom, in person.”
Vaccination cannot be understated, Robison said. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.
“Vaccinations have been proven to be the best way to prevent not only transmission of the disease, but severe outcomes from the disease,” he said.
Vaccinated persons, if they are exposed to coronavirus, can continue regular activities, such as going to school, if they don’t have any symptoms, Robison said.
“That is a big difference from last year,” he said.
It may seem like after a summer of low case numbers, before delta’s arrival, that we’re on the other side of the pandemic, but we’re not, Robison said.
“The burden on schools is not at all lessened from last year,” he said. “COVID has shown itself to be an elusive enemy.”
He also urged people to wear masks indoors, including grocery stores and churches.
“These are the things to do. We know that they work,” he said. “As discouraged as I am, as a fully-vaccinated person, to have to take my mask back up when I’m going shopping for groceries or here at the office, it’s something we can do to give ourselves the best chance to not potentially spread it if we become sick.
“That will have cascading benefits to our students, as well as to our families of students.”
On Monday, Superintendent Jim Witt said masks should be worn at Lake Local Schools.
“We are recommending masks at this time and will continue to work closely with the Wood County Health Department and other district leaders moving forward,” he said.
Also on Monday, Elmwood Local Schools Superintendent Tony Borton said masks will be encouraged in classes this fall, but not required.
Prevention Measures
Vaccination against COVID remains the best way to protect students and staff while limiting the impacts of the disease within the school community. Currently, individuals 12 years old and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people significantly reduce their risk of developing disease and may stay in school after exposure, as long as they follow public health guidelines. In the rare event that they get sick, the risk of severe disease is reduced by more than 90%.
In addition to encouraging vaccinations, the following prevention measures maximize students’ opportunity to attend school in person:
● Everyone wearing masks in schools — masked individuals who are exposed in the classroom may stay in school as long as they don’t develop symptoms.
● Maintaining as much distancing as possible — 3 or more feet in the classroom and on school transportation, and 6 or more feet in the lunchroom and in other venues where activities are related to additional risk of spread.
● Staying home when sick and testing for anyone who could have COVID.
● Identifying exposed individuals and staying home while at risk for becoming ill.
● Regularly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, maximizing ventilation and cleaning and disinfecting.
WCHD is working with state and national partners to soon offer voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing for interested schools. Students, with consent from a parent or guardian, can volunteer to be tested regularly so that schools can take early steps to prevent the spread of disease.
Go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on “Information on COVID-19” for additional resources.