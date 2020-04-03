Food service for Bowling Green City Schools students and families will be unchanged going in the first week of April, but Eastwood Local Schools is adapting to the continued mandate for social distancing.
All county school meal plans are updated below.
Eastwood is making significant changes to its meal distribution starting Monday. All meals now must be picked up at Eastwood High School by the Eagles Nest. Food will be distributed only on Mondays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.
All cars coming in for food should enter through the Luckey Road entrance and follow the signs. People are asked to stay in their vehicles. Meals will be placed in the trunk.
“This is to protect both you and our employees,” Superintendent Brent Welker said in a community email.
He asked families email him at bwelker@easatwoodschools.org to let him know whether meals will be picked up or if they need to be delivered.
”We want to make sure everyone gets what they need, but we must increase our efforts to protect our staff while they serve this important function,” Welker said.
In Bowling Green, food delivery will continue at the five previously published locations.
For the month of March, 1,966 meals were handed out. Superintendent Francis Scruci pointed out that was only a partial month.
“Our meal numbers are going to continue to go up as people are being laid off. I think you’re going to see more families that are going to need it. That’s what we’re here for,” Scruci said Friday.
With April 10 and April 13 being a no-school days due to Good Friday and Easter, food distribution has been altered.
For the week of April 6-10, normal Monday and Wednesday service will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the following locations:
• The middle school, look for the bus
• Milton Center – township building
• Custar – St. Louis Church
• Rudolph – Rudolph Christian Church
• Portage – village hall
• Sugar Ridge – Sugar Ridge Community Church
For the week of April 13-17, service will be on Wednesday only.
For next week, Crim Elementary is a grab and go location, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-noon. For the week of April 13, it will be from Tuesday-Friday.
All locations will go back to the regular schedule the week of April 20.
North Baltimore has started grab and go lunch bags to all students in need. The bags can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon in the Powell Elementary side driveway loop. The bags will be available Monday-Friday.
Rossfood Schools families can pick up meals Monday at Brentwood Park, 300 Brentwood Drive in Northwood, at 11 a.m. Four lunches will being given out for the rest of the week. This is for any children ages from 1 year to 18 years of age.
Otsego Local Schools and Elmwood Local Schools both are on spring break next week and will not be providing meals. However, according to Elmwood Superintendent Tony Borton, teachers, boosters and the PTO will continue to provide food.
Perrysburg Schools will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students in need every Monday through May 1. Students will receive a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches and can pick up via a vehicle line at Toth Elementary School, 200 E. Seventh St. Pickup times are based on last name.
Contact Lila Szoda at 419-874-9131, ext. 2138 or lszozda@perrysburgschools.net for more information and how to receive a form prior to receiving meals.
Lake Local Schools is offering breakfast and lunches for children ages 1-18 free of charge.
All kids will have to be in the vehicle to pick up the meals. This is a federal mandate and not a Lake policy. Distribution will be on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
As families enter the campus off Lemoyne Road, pull in front of the flagpoles, between the high school and middle school staying in the drive.
A food service staff member will approach the vehicle to get a count of how many children, and will then place the appropriate amount of bags that contain the breakfasts and lunches on the table. Upon acknowledgement (a wave) from the food service staff member the adult will exit the vehicle and retrieve the bags and exit to your immediate left down the main drive.
If a family needs supplemental food for children, there will be a cart next to the Boost Bus in the outer elementary parking lot to get one bag for every three children in the household.
For more information, email Chris Wilson at cwilson@lakeschools.org.