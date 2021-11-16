The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has to decide how to best spend more than $8 million of its cash reserves.
The board’s finance committee will meet with David Conley, with Rockmill Financial Consulting, on Nov. 30 to discuss the best ways to spend the $8.4 million that has been freed up with the conversion of the district’s taxes to continuing.
Prior to that meeting, district administrators will be asked for their suggestions on how best to spend the money.
“The next step is how do you utilize that money,” Conley said, suggesting it not all be spent at once.
“You at least now have a number to work with,” he said.
Prior to the workshop, “we will have some information as to where our needs are,” said board member Ginny Stewart.
Past suggestions on how to spend the money have been expanding educational services for students, investing in facilities and reducing outstanding debt balances.
Conley attended Tuesday’s school board meeting to discuss the general fund’s sensitivity analysis, or how much money the district should keep in reserve.
Based on that analysis, it has been determined the district needs enough money to cover 105 days, or $9.9 million.
Conley said that now that the district has redesigned its tax structure with the conversion of two property taxes and one income tax to continuing status, money has been freed up.
Voters earlier this month passed the district’s 0.50% income tax as a continuing tax.
The community in April 2020 approved for a continuing time a 1.35-mill substitute tax which took the place of a $1 million emergency levy and a 4.2-mill property tax.
All three taxes had been on five-year renewal cycles.
Cash balances are important in order to be able to withstand hard time, Conley said.
“If you don’t have enough cash, you can’t pay your bills,” he said.
The cash reserves were developed in order to cover bills should any of the nonpermanent taxes fail.
Conley said he went back 10 years and looked at how volatile revenues and expenses were and the worst case scenario during that time.
“Your spending has been incredibly controlled,” he said.
Conley said the $9.9 million is what the district would need on hand to meet the worst case scenario in the last 10 years.
When it was determined the district needed 105 days of operating cash, that amount was subtracted from the current balance and that is the amount used, he explained.
He also said the board doesn’t want to drop below the 105 days of cash on hand because there won’t be much time to react if that happens.
Having 105 days gives you more time to come up with solutions if funds drop below that level, such as shifting pipeline funds back into the general fund, Conley said.
The pipeline brings in $1.9 million annually and those funds are going into a capital projects fund.
Board President Norm Geer asked if the funds can be used to reduce the bond debt.
Conley said the first of the district’s outstanding bonds cannot be paid off until June 2024.
He said that the district’s bond rating of Aa2 is the third highest possible, and is better than Perrysburg’s.
“You’ve done all the right things financially to improve the credit strength of the school district,” Conley said.
That score allows for borrowing money at a lower tax rate, which saves taxpayer money.
“The financial management of the board is a direct contributor of that,” he said.