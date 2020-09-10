Some Bowling Green City Schools students saw a derogatory messages on their computer screens during the first day of classes Tuesday.
The system was not hacked, said Superintendent Francis Scruci. Students shared credentials to outside people to enter their class.
In an email to principals Wednesday afternoon, Technology Coordinator Beth Krolak said the students may be sharing their Google Meet credential with outside people who are then joining using the phone number and PIN credentials.
“Teachers are not able to kick phone users from their Meets,” she said.
A derogatory word reportedly appeared on a teacher’s whiteboard; she had students exit out of the class. In a second instance, loud music started playing during a class.
Phone and PIN options have been turned off and now students and teachers will have to join via a Google account.
“This allows faculty to manage who joins their Meets as they can kick unwelcome guests who use email accounts to join,” Krolak said in her email.
Any hack of the system would have been reported to police, Scruci said.