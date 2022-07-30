University Women of BGSU will begin the 2022-23 year with its annual fall brunch on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. in the Veterans Building at City Park.
Any area woman may attend to learn more about University Women. Affiliation with Bowling Green State University is not required.
A catered box lunch will be provided by Call of the Canyon. Choices will be turkey cheddar cheese or a vegetarian sandwich. Both will come with salsa, chips, fruit and a cookie. Bottled water and coffee will be available.
Current members and guests must send their name and $11 for each meal to Hilde Farrow at 1210 Alexandria Blvd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the duo of Crickett & Ruben. The brunch program will include a brief address by BGSU President Rodney Rogers, who will offer updates about campus happenings.
Mary Lynne Pozniak will present three non-traditional students with UW’s college scholarships for $2,000 for the 2022-23 school year. A raffle and silent auction will also be held to support the scholarships.
The brunch also provides members a chance to sign up for year long interest groups described as the backbone of University Women. Among these are monthly groups devoted to travel, dining, book and movie discussions antiques, knitting, bridge and docent-led Toledo Museum of Art tours.There is also a choral group led by Jo Ascunce which always welcomes new members.
New to the list of interest groups is a summer garden group named Morning Blooms. They will visit local home gardens and will take trips to public gardens. To learn more, visit universitywomenofbgsu.com and click the more+tab in the upper left corner.
Prospective new members may download an application form on this same website.
Leading the organization this coming year is President Ann Otley.