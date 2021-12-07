The University Women of Bowling Green State University will hold their 2021 holiday party on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Barbara and Dr. Roger Sanchez, 720 Brittany Ave.
The popular event is returning after a one-year hiatus. Members are welcome to bring their significant others or friends who may be interested in joining University Women.
Each member brings a hearty appetizer and a beverage of choice. The organization asks that attendees be vaccinated.
Each year, UW participates in the Holiday Basket Project. This year the organization is sponsoring five families in need, providing groceries and gifts primarily for the children. In addition, Sandy Wicks donates books from Grounds for Thought for each child. Anne Bullerjahn and her committee do the shopping, wrapping and delivering.
For those attending the party who wish to contribute, there will be a basket in which to deposit cash or a check made out to Anne Bullerjahn. Those unable to attend may instead deliver their check to Bullerjahn at 201 N. Maple St., Bowling Green.
Even though a party could not be held in 2020, UW members raised more than $2,500 for last year’s Holiday Basket Project.
The holiday party is always a festive event. There is live musical entertainment, fellowship and food. It is not necessary to RSVP.