FINDLAY — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded University of Findlay nearly $50,000 as part of the Recycle Ohio Grant program.
UF is committed to reducing waste on campus and educating students, faculty, staff, and the community on the importance of reducing one’s ecological footprint. This grant will allow for more education to be provided to the campus community and will transform the recycling program currently in place to make it more efficient and cost-effective.
Orion Jones, director of the physical plant at UF, said, “We are incredibly excited to have been approved for the EPA Recycle Ohio Grant to upgrade our recycling program. Through careful planning, educating the UF community on the importance of recycling, and greatly increasing the ease to which others can take part in recycling on campus, we hope to help make a difference in our community and provide our students with a good understanding of why recycling is so important.”
Through this grant, UF will partner with Rumpke Waste and Recycling beginning Sept. 1 to improve the recycling program that is currently in place. Program enhancements begin this month with the goal of having necessary facility upgrades completed shortly after students return to campus.
To learn more, visit the Campus Sustainability Initiatives page on the university’s website.