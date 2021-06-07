FINDLAY — The University of Findlay is offering a number of summer camps:
• High school juniors and seniors are invited to attend the 14th annual Pharmacy Summer Camp.
Camps are June 20-23 and July 25-28.
The overnight camps will take place on campus. All meals and snacks will be provided. Each camp has availability for 50 students. Cost is $350 per student.
Faculty will lead hands-on experiential learning sessions and learn about medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, compounding and research. Activities will include medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, pharmacy calculations and pharmacokinetics, hospital pharmacy, therapeutics, compounding, research, and gaming and pharmacy.
Seniors may interview for Findlay’s pharmacy program, which is one of the few in the country that includes a direct-entry pathway in the program from high school.
For more details, visit the https://www.findlay.edu/pharmacy/Pharmacy-Summer-Camp.
• The Well Theology Camp is slated for July 18-24.
This transformative, week-long experience is designed for high school students and gives them an opportunity to explore their faith while experiencing college life.
The Well offers students an opportunity to explore options in an open and non-denominational environment. While the Well is Christian-based, students of all faiths and traditions are welcome.
Daily activities include an evening worship, breakout sessions where students are encouraged to share experiences, strengths, weaknesses, and personal barriers, volunteer work for local charities and personal testimonies from guest speakers.
For more information, contact campusministry@findlay.edu.
• Mazza Museum Summer Conference will be in a virtual format July 12-14.
The three-day conference brings together internationally known authors and illustrators to share information about themselves and the art they create for picture books. Cost is $60. Attendance is limited to 300. Registration ends July 9.
Featured keynote presentations will be held daily along with multiple breakout sessions. Recordings of each will be available for up to three months after the conference to paid attendees.
For more information visit https://www.mazzamuseum.org/adults/conferences/summer-conference/.
• There will be two sessions of the Western Youth Horsemanship School to further educate riders. The sessions, instructed by Mark Smith and Art O’Brien, offer the same techniques that are taught in the university’s Western Equestrian Studies Program.
A novice and intermediate riding level session, for ages 10-18, will be held June 22-26, and a session for advanced riders, ages 12-19, will be June 27-July 1. Students applying for the advanced session must submit a video of their riding or letter of recommendation; acceptance is based on approval by equestrian staff.
Cost is $625 and includes a room and meals, riding instruction, transportation and horse board. A limited number of horses will be available for lease at an additional cost.
Learn about different western disciplines such as horsemanship, western pleasure, showmanship, and the fundamentals of reining.
Each student will work with their own horse under the supervision of the equestrian staff.
Lectures and demonstrations will be given daily.
Along with individual and class instruction, there will be evening video analysis.
For more information, visit the Western Youth Horsemanship School webpage, or contact Carol Browne at brownec@findlay.edu.