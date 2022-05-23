FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will hold camps and events throughout the summer.
Topics will include equestrian, children’s book art and theology. They include:
Mazza Museum STEAM Camp – DNA Forensics
June 6-10: Open to children in grades 5-8, this camp will allow participants to explore the ways that STEAM can help them learn about the world around them.
Pharmacy Summer Camps
June 19-22 and July 10-13: UF’s Pharmacy Summer Camp is open to high school students who will be a junior or senior in the fall. Seniors will be able to be interviewed for the university’s Pharmacy Program on the last day of camp.
UFTV & WLFC Podcasting Workshop
June 22: This one-day workshop is for high school students thinking about starting their own podcast or heading into a career in radio.
Youth Horsemanship School
Novice/Intermediate: June 21-25, Advanced: June: 26-30. UF riding instructors Art O’Brien and Brandon Morin will educate riders and their personal horses on techniques that are taught in the university’s Western Equestrian Studies Program. Participants will learn about different western disciplines, gain insight through lectures and demonstrations and work one-on-one with instructors.
Mazza Museum Summer Conference
July 11-13: A three-day interactive conference full of educational and engaging presentations from industry-leading authors and illustrators in the picture book industry. The conference includes keynote sessions, breakout sessions and breakfast.
The Well
July 17-23: The Well is a week-long faith experience on the University of Findlay campus during which high school students are invited to dive deeper into the faith. Participants will engage in worship experiences, examine scriptures, explore church history and take part in local service opportunities.
Mazza Museum Young Artist Workshop
July 19-23: Young Artist Workshop helps children learn about the world of picture book art with instruction from children’s book illustrators, Mazza staff and local teachers. This year’s theme is centered around STEAM and participants will get creative with interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math activities.
Prime the Pump – New Student Prep Week
July 31-Aug. 5: This six-day camp focuses on giving participants a head-start on preparing for college-level courses by learning from faculty in the Colleges of Science, Pharmacy and Health Professions. During the fourth annual Prime the Pump, students will have the opportunity to get to know faculty, fellow students and even move into their UF dorm.
For more information, visit https://www.findlay.edu/offices/student-affairs/recreational-services/summer-camps.