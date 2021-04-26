FINDLAY — The University of Findlay plans to hold a variety of camps and events this summer.
With a broad range of topics from pharmacy to theology, some camps will be offered virtually, most will be returning to an in-person format.
Upcoming camps include:
Inspiring Confident Leadership in Young Women Virtual Retreat, June 16-18: A three-day virtual retreat for incoming high school junior and senior girls who are interested in business hosted by the University of Findlay’s College of Business. The goal of this retreat is to educate and empower young women to explore their leadership styles while building confidence in their professional leadership skills.
Pharmacy Summer Camps, June 20-23 and July 25-28: This overnight camp is open to any high school student who will be a junior or senior this fall. For seniors, one of the benefits of attending camp is that you will be given the opportunity on the last day of camp to interview for our program.
Youth Horsemanship School: Novice/Intermediate June 22-26; Advanced June: 27-July 1: UF riding instructors will educate riders and their horses on techniques that are taught in the University’s Western Equestrian Studies Program with a Novice and Intermediate Riding Level Session and an Advanced Riding Level Session. Participants of the interactive events will learn about different western disciplines, gain insight through lectures and demonstrations and work one-on-one with instructors.
Mazza Museum Summer Conference, July 12-14: A three-day virtual and interactive conference full of educational and engaging presentations from some of the top authors and illustrators in the picture book industry. Conference attendees can also choose from daily breakout sessions that are led by in-service teachers and librarians offering techniques for using picture books in fun, educational ways.
The Well, July 18-24: The Well is a transformative week-long faith experience on the University of Findlay campus during which high school students are invited to dive deeper into the faith. Participants will engage in immersive worship experiences, examine scriptures, explore church history and take part in local service opportunities.
Mazza Museum Young Artist Workshop, July 19-23: Young Artist Workshop helps children learn about the fascinating world of picture book art in a fun and exciting way with instruction from children’s book illustrators, Mazza staff and local area teachers. This year’s theme is centered around STEAM and participants will get creative with interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math activities.