United Way of Greater Toledo has announced that 61 external programs and seven internal United Way strategies across Wood, Lucas and Ottawa and counties, focusing on education, financial stability, health and housing, will be part of a three-year grant cycle, totaling $7.9 million in the first funding year alone.
Over 180 applicants submitted grant proposals, while 133 moved forward with an interview conducted by 65 community reviewer volunteers, who either held human services expertise or had direct experience utilizing assistance programs. Each grantee, both internal and external, was officially approved by United Way’s Board of Directors.
“More than a year ago, when we first began planning the re-opening of our grant application, we of course had no idea how this impending pandemic was going to drastically change our community. I think that, if there was a time to learn about how United Way could be a better organization for the people, it was this year,” said Jill Bunge, senior director of community impact and lead staffer for UWGT’s grant process.
UWGT will be providing grants to programs at familiar community organizations and funding will be given to new grantees.
Lastly, internal UWGT impact programs receiving funding are initiatives such as Labor’s Adopt-A-Family, Dolly Parton’s/Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and United Way 2-1-1, which received over 100,000 requests from community members in need during the pandemic.
United Way of Greater Toledo serves the residents of Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio.
Among those agencies in Wood County that received funding include:
American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio, Family Emergency Response Services $24,899
Children’s Resource Center, Early Childhood Family & Parent Education $29,372
The Cocoon, Access to Safety and Healing for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence $58,199
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, Wood County Financial Opportunity Center $12,000
Habitat for Humanity Wood County, Homeowner Repair Program $20,120
La Conexion de Wood County, Solidarios: Bridging the Gap $13,536
Perrysburg Heights Community Center, Reaching New Heights Reading Program $5,000
The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio, Comprehensive Emergency Assistance $17,637
Wood County Community Learning Centers, STARS $62,500
The following funding will be shared in Wood, Lucas and Ottawa counties:
United Way-Labor, Adopt-a-Family $86,759
United Way of Greater Toledo, African American Leadership Council, Continue United, Emerging Leaders, Women’s Initiative $80,491
United Way of Greater Toledo, United Way 2-1-1 $761,803
United Way of Greater Toledo, United Way Volunteer Center $86,909
United Way of Greater Toledo, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library/Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library $184,027
United Way of Greater Toledo, Community Impact Strategy and Public Policy $1,172,125