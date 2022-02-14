TOLEDO – In 2021, United Way 211 received over 100,000 contacts from the community.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our 211 community resource advisers have done an amazing job of handling the exponential growth in call volume,” said Wendy Pestrue, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Toledo.
“From helping with vaccine registration to assisting folks through the housing crisis, it’s because of 211 and the data they are capturing that we are able to make informed decisions on how we, as an organization, can work with our partners and address the challenges facing our community,”
A virtual party celebrated 211 on Friday.
“I am proud to lead our 211 team as we have been experiencing unprecedented call volume over the last two years. I’m thankful that more people are familiar with our service across Lucas, Ottawa and Wood County. We want people to know we are here to help,” said Sandra DeSteno, director of 211.
“Compared to 2020, the volume of contacts increased by 53%. This includes phone calls, online chats, text messages and emails, on top of nearly 20,000 webpage visits we had to 211nwo.org,” she said.
While the community is still recovering from the pandemic, the core of 2-1-1’s work and mission has remained the same: to provide a human-centered, empathy-based experience for anyone with health or human service needs.
United Way 211 is a free, 24/7, 365-day health and human services referral resource for anyone in Lucas, Ottawa and Wood County. To speak with a 2-1-1 community resource adviser, dial 211, text zip code to 898-211 or send an instant message at www.211nwo.org.