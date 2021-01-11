TOLEDO – In partnership with the Lucas County Health Department, United Way 211 will be assisting individuals who have a disability, no access to technology or are experiencing technical issues in completing LCHD’s online “COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration” form, which notifies submitters of when they can receive a vaccination.
Someone who meets any qualifiers above can dial 211 to speak with a community resource adviser. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The form can be found by visiting LucasCountyHealth.com.
“We want to ensure that 2-1-1 is used as a resource for those who have zero access to a computer or smart device, which is needed to fill out this form. Additionally, if someone has any kind of condition that limits their capacity to use various technology, or if they are experiencing technical issues, we also encourage them to call 211,” said Sandra De Steno, 211 director for United Way of Greater Toledo.
“Again, it’s important that if you do have access to a device and can fill out the form yourself, that you do not call 211. We want as many lines open as possible for those who truly need assistance.”
LCHD began distributing vaccines in late December to those in the 1A category, which includes demographics such as healthcare workers and emergency medical staff; nursing home, psychiatric and assisted living residents and staff, and those with a disability, mental disorder or health disorder.
Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced moving on to the 1B category, which includes those 65 and older, K-12 staff and people with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders that make them particularly vulnerable.
“To ensure that the health department is able to pre-plan, and have a better understanding on the number of individuals interested in getting a vaccination – pre-registering through their online form is essential to those processes,” said Wendy Pestrue, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Toledo. “We have already experienced a dramatic spike in 211 calls, so we ask for patience. If there is a wait time, you will be offered a call-back option.”
United Way 211 is a free, 24/7, 365-day health and human service resource available to anyone in Lucas County. United Way 211 is also available to those in Wood and Ottawa counties, and United Way staff are in discussions with other health departments in its three-county footprint.