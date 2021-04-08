You may take frequent trips to the Great Lakes, but do you know the stories behind them? The Wood County District Public Library and the National Museum of the Great Lakes invite you to learn more about them and their role in history with The Great Lakes Top Ten via Zoom on April 21 at 11 a.m.
This online presentation, led by Ellen Kennedy of the National Museum of the Great Lakes, will allow participants to learn more about the museum and listen to stories straight from the museum’s exhibits.
“The Great Lakes are a force of nature and have shaped American history in unique and transformative ways,” said Ellen Kennedy, Education & Visitor Experience director. “The story of the Great Lakes is a story of bounty and exploration, fortunes and failures, alliances and betrayals, and life and death. Without them, the history of our nation would look very different.”
Registration is required. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.