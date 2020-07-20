FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has reopened campus to prospective students and their guests for on-campus visits. In addition to the on-campus visits, virtual visits will remain available. Both visit options include a presentation from an admissions counselor, a meeting with an academic professor, and a tour of the University of Findlay’s campus.
In order to protect the health and safety of the campus and visitors, the university has developed and implemented safety measures that align with the Ohio Department of Health’s orders and will provide additional information to visitors at the time of their meeting.
“We have removed our conference rooms in the middle of the admissions lobby to create a more open concept in order to ensure social distancing,” said Jeremy Pittman, vice president of enrollment management.
Additional safety measures being taken include:
• On the day of the on-campus visit, visitors are encouraged to take their temperature and, if not feeling well and/or if they have a fever, they are encouraged to call Admissions to reschedule the visit or to visit virtually.
• Markers on the floors are placed 6 feet apart.
• The number of guests visiting will be limited.
• Plexiglass has been added to the front desk where visitors will be greeted.
• All university employees will wear a face mask and tour guides will have an amplifier to help visitors hear.
• Hand sanitizer will be made available.
For additional information regarding on-campus visits, contact the Office of Admissions at 419-434-4732, email admissions@findlay.edu, or visit https://www.findlay.edu/visit.