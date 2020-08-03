FINDLAY — The University of Findlay’s online Doctor of Education program was recently ranked as one of the 25 Most Affordable Online Ed.D. Programs by EdDPrograms.org.
Ranking methodology for this list incorporates per-credit tuition numbers for 2020, mandatory program fees, as well as in-state and out-of-state rates.
“To locate the cheapest online Ed.D. programs in the country, we evaluated every school in our database that offered distance learning options,” the EdDPrograms.org press release stated. “In order to establish the minimum program cost, we multiplied the total number of credits in the Ed.D. by the per credit tuition rate.”
The university’s online Doctor of Education Program prepares both teachers and administrators who are passionate about changing the practice of education to plan strategically, communicate effectively in the modern world and think critically about the impact of policy and decisions through conducting research.
Offered entirely online, with the exception of a three-day Summer Institute, the Doctor of Education program can be completed in as little as three years and is designed to accommodate the busy schedule of working professionals.
“The Ed.D. faculty’s commitment to student success is reflected in the hard work we’ve done to get our core courses to achieve Quality Matters certification and our active involvement with the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate,” said John Gillham, Ed.D, associate professor of education and chair of the Doctorate of Education program.