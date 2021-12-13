FINDLAY — The University of Findlay is offering a Waste to Energy Teacher Resource to help middle and high school teachers incorporate STEM in their curriculum.
The importance of renewable energy, both environmentally and economically, is becoming more apparent, as is the knowledge and with associated, in-demand industries. Workforce development in the areas of agriculture, energy, and transportation is essential to encourage sustainable growth nationwide.
Strategically created for current science, technology, engineering and math educators, or those working through licensure, the Waste to Energy Teacher Resource illustrates the ways to introduce STEM concepts and skills in their classes that prepare students for their future careers and sets a foundation of making environmentally responsible choices.
Co-author of the resource Nathan Tice, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and chair of the Department of Physical Sciences, said that the Waste to Energy Teacher Resource was created because while there are many professional development opportunities for teachers, very little of it is content specific.
“We want to facilitate STEM education skills in a hands-on setting and give educators the tools to inspire their students to be a part of the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs in the agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors,” he said.
The program provides a number of hands-on, experiential learning activities focused on soybeans and the production of biodiesel, all of which align to Ohio State Science and Agriculture teaching standards.
“Some of the activities involve testing growing conditions of the beans and optimizing that process, isolating different components of the soy, forming and testing the biodiesel made from soybeans, and utilizing soy products in novel ways such as art projects,” Tice said.
A variety of strategies and tips for educators on how to effectively teach STEM concepts to their students are also included.
“Ohio needs students that have the knowledge, skills, and enthusiasm to build its workforce in these critical areas,” Tice said. “We hope that this teacher resource empowers educators and excites students toward STEM fields here in the state.”
More information can be found at https://www.findlay.edu/education/graduate-programs/waste-to-energy-teacher-resource.
For specific details, contact Tice at tice@findlay.edu or co-author Gwynne Rife, professor of biological sciences and education and chair of Advanced Professional Programs in the College of Education, at rife@findlay.edu.