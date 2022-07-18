FINDLAY — University of Findlay’s College of Education offering the Addressing Educator Shortages Program with the support of the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the university.
Findlay’s Addressing Educator Shortages Program allows post-baccalaureate students to receive up to $14,600 in scholarships towards earning a teaching license in the following areas: Adolescent/Young Adult Integrated Language Arts, AYA Integrated Mathematics, AYA Integrated Science, AYA Life Science, AYA Integrated Social Studies, Multi-age Health and Physical Education, Multi-age Art, Multi-age Japanese, Multi-Age Spanish and Multi-age Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.
UF’s College of Education is accepting applications for the program. Only 19 individuals will be selected.
“We are excited to receive grant funding to address the educator shortage in Ohio. We have a proven track record preparing career changers for the teaching profession and this grant will provide scholarships to graduate students that want to teach in specific areas,” said Julie McIntosh, Ed.D., dean of the College of Education. “Our K-12 partner schools are also excited to see the efforts the state is making to address these high need areas.”
To learn more, visit the Addressing Educator Shortages Program webpage at https://www.findlay.edu/admissions/addressing-educator-shortages.
Postbaccalaureate candidates will complete one year of post-baccalaureate licensure face-to-face courses in AYA and multi-age areas starting in spring, fall, or summer 2022 or 2023.
Scholarship Qualifications:
A bachelor’s degree in the areas of science, math, English, history, art, physical education/health, Japanese, Spanish or TESOL.
Students must also apply and be accepted to the University of Findlay.
Undergraduate GPA of 2.75 (conditional acceptance may be considered)
U.S. citizen or national or permanent resident
Submission of a statement of purpose and interest
Must enroll at UF full-time for one year in an eligible academic program.
Will agree to complete licensure requirements.
Will agree to teach or hold an educator position in Ohio for a minimum of two years or a time period equivalent to the number of years they received their scholarship.
Must agree to participate in related programming and outcomes assessment activities.
Recipients will be selected based on: Academic merit, commitment to the teaching profession, and academic potential, An additional consideration is given to those in financial need as well as minority, disability, or under-represented gender status.
For more information, contact McIntosh at [email protected].