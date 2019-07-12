U see it, U pick it

Ellie Van Houtte looks over fresh flowers she picked Wednesday morning at her family’s farm business, GardenView Flowers at 11160 South River Road, Grand Rapids. For the first time in 40 years the business is hosting an open house — U-Pick Flower Field — starting Saturday.
