Bowling Green State University has been ranked among the top public universities in the nation for its quality of undergraduate teaching, according to the 2022-23 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report.
BGSU is among the top 10 public universities in the U.S. and is ranked No. 41 in the nation of all private and public universities, for best undergraduate teaching in the just-released college rankings, highlighting schools that emphasize providing high-quality instruction to undergraduates.
The university was also once again recognized as a top university for social mobility, which focuses on a college’s ability to advance social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.
“These rankings reaffirm BGSU as a national, comprehensive research university that is focused on the success of our students,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “As a public university for the public good, BGSU remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining student success through a focus on teaching and learning, empowering students to design their educational experience and always remaining a great value, something that is rare among comprehensive public universities.”
In addition to its recognition of undergraduate teaching and social mobility, several of the university’s academic programs climbed in the annual rankings, including undergraduate business in the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business, undergraduate computer science, engineering and nursing.
“BGSU offers innovative academic programs that support student success,” said Joe Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs. “These rankings highlight the quality teaching, research and creative activities our faculty provide to students to prepare our graduates for the 21st century workforce, and graduate and professional schools.”
Fall freshman enrollment increases
This fall, new freshman enrollment at BGSU is up 7%, as compared to last year, with one of the most diverse and highest achieving freshman classes in university history.
The average GPA for new, first-year students is 3.65, a record high for BGSU. There are 90 valedictorians in the class and more than 300 students enrolled in the Honors College.
While the majority of the freshman class is from Ohio, there are also students from 34 states, including Alaska, and more than 800 international students. International enrollment continues to climb, surpassing pre-pandemic enrollment.
The university is also welcoming its most diverse class since 2018, with students of color making up 20% of the fall class.
Record graduate enrollment
New graduate student enrollment is up more than 4%, with continued interest in BGSU graduate and professional programs.
“Enrollment at BGSU continues to remain strong, especially in graduate programs that are seeing a third straight year of record growth,” said Cecilia Castellano, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Outcomes. “We are especially encouraged by the significant growth in the new freshman class, which highlights a reversal from smaller freshman classes universities experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Academic program growth
The university’s academic programs also experienced significant growth this fall, including the nursing program with 38% growth from 2021. Aviation is also up 72% in new students, as compared to last year.
Additionally, the new Doctorate of Physical Therapy graduate program welcomed 100 students in its first cohort this fall. The only of its kind in Ohio, the two-year accelerated, hybrid program draws students from around the country and allows for coursework completion from virtually anywhere.
The BGSU DPT program is housed in the School of Physical Therapy, which was created in June 2020, in the College of Health and Human Services. Students complete a majority of their coursework online, but come to campus twice per semester for hands-on clinical practice.
Graduate program rankings
Earlier this year, BGSU graduate programs were ranked as some of the nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Grad School Rankings.
The university’s industrial and organizational psychology program continued an unprecedented three-decade dominance in the rankings with a national ranking at No. 3. Meanwhile, the clinical psychology and speech language pathology programs retained high marks, holding at Nos. 88 and 63, respectively.
The BGSU fine arts program retained its ranking from last year at No. 73, while the education program maintained a similar ranking at No. 113. The university’s statistics program is ranked No. 72 and the sociology program is ranked No. 79.
BGSU has more than 200 graduate programs spanning over 75 subject areas, including in-person and fully online. The university also offers master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals.
Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks graduate school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing, including specialties in each area. The rankings are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.