Bowling Green State University has been ranked among the top public universities in the nation for its quality of undergraduate teaching, according to the 2022-23 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

BGSU is among the top 10 public universities in the U.S. and is ranked No. 41 in the nation of all private and public universities, for best undergraduate teaching in the just-released college rankings, highlighting schools that emphasize providing high-quality instruction to undergraduates.

