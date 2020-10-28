One of the advantages of having adult children who are polar opposites is that our times together are so fun and so different. And after years of time-outs and groundings, the wife and I are pleased as punch that they still want to have times together with us.
Before this whole pandemic thing, the daughter and son-in-law planned a quiet beach vacation for the family. They rented a large vacation home in Florida on a private beach for a week in September. As a teacher, rest and relaxation are a priority for the daughter’s fall break.
Then the pandemic and hurricane season hit and it seriously looked like our beach vacation would not happen.
“Honey,” I said to the daughter, “I think God is trying to tell us something. I think He is saying, ‘Maybe just watch beach movies this fall. ‘Gidget goes to Hawaii’ is one of my favs.’”
Exasperated, the daughter said, “I do not think that is what God is saying. I think He is saying, ‘You can quarantine in a beach house just as easily as at home. Don’t ruin your daughter’s vacation.’ And I don’t believe for one minute that God watches Gidget movies.”
Accepting her argument (except the part about God not watching Gidget movies) we drove down to Florida and spent a wonderful week quarantining with family, dodging germs and hurricanes, and Gidget who must have still been in Hawaii.
Then in October, the wife and I had planned a trip out west to see the son and his wife (both rugged outdoors people), and our beautiful grandpuppy.
“So son,” I said, “We have rented a beautiful cabin in the mountains for a few days. Are you up for some socially distant mountain hiking and outdoor fun?”
“Dad,” he responded, “You realize I’m not supposed to be around old people. You are high risk and even a higher risk at an altitude of 10,000 feet. You could blow out a lung and choke on your face mask.”
“Hey, you’re my son and I haven’t seen you in months. We can safely distance, kind of like we did when you started driving and ran over the neighbor’s mailbox. We didn’t speak for weeks.”
“I remember that and neither one of us got sick during that period. You know, I think we can do this. But for the record, that mailbox turned in front of me without signaling.”
So, the wife and I loaded up the car and our dog and drove out to Colorado to see our son and family. We had a fantastic time hiking mountain trails, watching our dogs play, and taking in all the beauty that only the Rocky Mountains provide. We even experienced our first blizzard for 2020. (No surprise there.)
It is truly a tough time for families, especially those of us who live so far apart. And now with a pandemic, difficult decisions must be made to stay connected.
We listened to our hearts, took precautions to stay safe, and we made some wonderful memories with our two very different children. I think God and Gidget were pleased.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.