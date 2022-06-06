Two Wood County school districts are receiving Ohio EPA Environmental Education mini grants.
Eastwood Local Schools: Eastwood middle and high schools will receive $2,060 for eight grade science lessons focusing on reproduction, adaptations, and natural selection of trout, and what makes successful or unsuccessful habitats over time. The high school marine science class will monitor and care for the fish as they grow.
Perrysburg Exempted Village School District: Hull Prairie Intermediate School is receiving $1,506 to raise trout from eggs to fingerlings and facilitate their release in an Ohio Department of Natural Resources-approved location. The focus is on the importance of trout in the biosphere, water quality, pollution, and restoration efforts.
The Ohio Environmental Education Fund provides grants each year for environmental education projects serving kindergarten through university students, the public, and the regulated community. Mini grants are available for projects costing between $500 and $5,000.
Eligible grant recipients include environmental groups, public and private schools, colleges and universities, trade or professional organizations, businesses and state and local governments. Letters of intent for the next grant round are due by July 8 and applications are due by July 15. Prospective applicants are encouraged to contact the Ohio Environmental Education Fund online or at 614-644-2873 to discuss project ideas.