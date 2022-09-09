Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897.
A Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session is set for Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Deer season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper tune your bow while using broadheads. Check draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises are available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to a particular bow. No registration is needed.
Intro to Nature Photography will be held Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Bradner Preserve: Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road. Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors, but unsure of how to use those camera settings? Bring a camera and practice honing your skills. The program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session. The focus will be on birds and wildlife at this program.
Preschoolers in the Parks: Spiders is set for Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience.
Spectacular Spider Search is set for Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Eight-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web spinning wonders.
Nature Play: Pond Life will be held Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Join in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Each week focuses on a specific outdoor activity or animal.
Hiking for Health will be held Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m.-noon at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection.