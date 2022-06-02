Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.
Nature Journaling is set for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor at etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions.
Kayak Demo Day is Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg. Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Attend this event to try out kayaks of all shapes and sizes. Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with PFDs and paddles and educate you on kayak safety. All participants must sign a release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Must be 11 years of age or older to kayak; legal guardian must be present. This is free and no registration is needed.
A WBGU PBS Kids Resource Event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. WBGU partners will be on hand with activities and educational resources to make your summer great. Learn about other opportunities coming up at the parks and around the community. No registration is needed.
Archery Skills: The Complete Archer will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road. Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! The complete archer is two sessions for the novice. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and start working on precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Cost: $5, FWCP $3. Register: wcparks.org.
Kids Summer Series: Garden Basics will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm. Participants will also learn about what is grown on the farm and how staff cares for gardens. This program will include some moderate physical activity, prolonged outdoor time and work with hands. This program is designed for ages 8-12, and registration is required.