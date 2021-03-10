With an estimated $15.6 million housing loss for the current school year, the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees increased room and meal rates at Friday’s meeting.
The trustees also approved $3.7 million in construction and demolitions.
The board approved an average 1.8% increase in room rates for its three-tiered system ranging from basic to deluxe rooms for the 2021-22 academic year. The standard basic double room cost will increase 2% or $60 semester to $3,085 for the incoming fall class of students.
That ranks BGSU as the fifth most expensive meal plan for a university in Ohio, out of 13 public universities.
Meal plans will increase by 3%, or $3.27 per week for the Bronze Plan, or $1,860 per semester, which is used by the state for comparison purposes. The Gold Plan is $2,402 per semester. As part of the Falcon Tuition Guarantee, incoming students will be guaranteed the room and board rates for all four years of their undergraduate years.
Academic course fees have also been revised for FY22.
New fees are primarily in the nursing program, but it also includes a $4,000 fee for the flight training course for Canadair training device use.
Some of the new nursing related fees include a $250 per credit hour laboratory fee for the Nursing Foundations course and a $200 per semester nursing program fee for books, supplies, licensing fees and proctoring software for secure quizzes and testing.
The university made several coronavirus-related changes to the residence halls, which started in March and affected the 2019-20 school year.
Refunds in excess of $8.7 million were given to students who were sent home during March 2020 to cover unused housing. Additionally, the university intentionally dedensified the residence halls during FY21, reducing the on-campus population from 6,000 residents to 3,600 in the fall and 3,200 in the spring. This resulted in an estimated room revenue loss of $15.6 million.
This is the fourth cohort of students under the Falcon Tuition Guarantee plan.
The university’s master plan was also updated with three projects approved. Falcon Heights and Centennial Hall residence halls will be receiving upgrades and maintenance. Information Technology Services’ network and wireless access points will be upgraded throughout campus and the Administration Building will be demolished.
Building maintenance totalling $1.3 million to Falcon Heights and Centennial Hall is slated to begin in March and conclude in August. It includes exterior cleaning, repairs and maintenance.
The ITS infrastructure master plan is budgeted for $548,680. It will allow for design services to plan and estimate the construction work necessary to increase the network’s power and capacity in the coming decade and upgrade the university’s cyber security. Work to replace the university’s wireless access points will begin this summer and continue throughout summer 2022 before being completed in summer 2023.
A story on the Administration Building was in Saturday’s paper.
The board approved two new degrees that will help address the growing demand for health care professionals.
The Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration will replace the current health care specialization that is part of the applied health science degree in the College of Health and Human Services. The new degree program is expected to align its curriculum with national certification standards and prepare graduates for the projected employment growth for health care administration professionals.
The Doctor of Physical Therapy program will be offered to meet the demands for clinical physical therapy experts. The two-year curriculum will combine online learning with a twice-a-semester on-site immersive laboratory experience and a collaborative clinical education experience.
With the board’s motion to approve a new bachelor’s degree in health care administration and a doctorate of physical therapy, both programs await state approval before being finalized.
The trustees honored two faculty members who are making important contributions to supply chain management in health care, global logistics, and applying studies on judgment and decision-making to the hiring of personnel. The title of Distinguished Research Professor was conferred upon Scott Highhouse, professor of psychology and an Ohio Eminent Scholar, and Hokey Min, professor of operations and supply chain management and the James R. Good Chair in Global Supply Chain Strategy.
The board also approved the naming of three additional named spaces in the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center: Scott and Holly Beaverson Collaboration Space, Caroline E. Hoffman Office and Kaye and Phil Ridolfi Family Study Hub.