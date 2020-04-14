Becky Dippman offered the opening prayers. The seven members present recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble.The secretary presented the minutes of the February meeting and they were approved as presented.
The treasurer’s report was read. It was approved and placed on file for audit.
Get well cards were signed for Jay Friess, Gerry Lucas and Bill Plyant.
Thinking of you cards were signed for the four past presidents, Lila James, Eloise Brinker, Kate Shaffer and Dorothy Daman.
Donations were sent to the Four Chaplain Fund, the Americanism Government Test Trip, Saving Bonds for the Eastwood After Prom, Cocoon, Salvation Army and the Luckey library.
Dippman had been planning to attend the Jr. First District Conference on Saturday, along with her granddaughters in Milford.
Ruth Peters, VA&R chairman, reported that the money received from Poppy donations are sent to all the VA Hospitals, the Va Luncheon, Wounded Warriors program, Quilts of Valor, Berry’s Landing and the Open Door Ministries.
A monetary donation was approved for the Girls State Endowment Fund.
Dippman reported that the past presidents provide funds for a nursing scholarship.
Dippman also reported that the scrapbooking event was successful and two gift certificates were given to Randy Flick for his help with this event.
The meeting closed with prayers by Dippman.