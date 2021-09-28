Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green Post was honored with the Ace Award at a ceremony earlier this month at the Bowling Green post.
Lt. Shaun J. Robinson, Bowling Green post commander, presented Huffman with the second Ace Award of his career.
The Ace Award is for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. Huffman recovered five stolen vehicles with a combined value of over $54,000 and apprehended six suspects in connection with the thefts. A certificate, uniform ribbon and an Ace license plate for display on his cruiser were presented.
“This award is representative of Trooper Huffman’s dedication and service to the citizens he has sworn to protect,” Robinson said. “His ability to look beyond the plate during each and every traffic stop is apparent through his recovery of five stolen vehicles.”
Huffman began his patrol career in October 2016 as a member of the 161st Academy Class. He earned his commission in March the following year and was assigned the Bowling Green post. Huffman earned his first Ace Award in 2018, recovering six stolen vehicles.