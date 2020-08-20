SANDUSKY — Because of the ongoing uncertainties surrounding coronavirus, Cedar Point is changing its fall events.
A new Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will be introduced starting Sept. 12.
This event will take the place of HalloWeekends for 2020 only, and has been designed with entertainment, food and activities for all ages. This event will enable better social distancing and capacity management. You’ll hear more exciting details in the coming weeks.
After Labor Day, Cedar Point will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, with the last operating day of the 2020 season expected to be Nov. 1.
Keep in mind that all 2020 Season Passes and add-on products have been extended through the 2021 season.