Take a trip back to the past this year at the Wood County Fair, with a local Journey tribute band.
New Frontiers Journey Tribute Band was started in 2015 by guitarist, Jimi Goare. The band tries to focus on being an accurate version of Journey — not just by looking or dressing like them, but instead by matching vocals and sound as closely as possible.
The five members of the band cover every part — from the vocals to the keyboard, nothing is left out. Due to this, Goare said he believes it makes them the closest people can get to the real thing.
“We think we can do it justice with all the vocals and covering all the parts, all the guitar playing, and we just want people to experience it,” he said.
Cliff Stanton is the lead vocalist, Goare plays guitar, Jason Hinkle plays the keyboards, Brian Binkley plays the drums and Sue Alt plays the bass.
Throughout their show, New Frontiers plays many different Journey songs from “Evolution” to “Trial by Fire.” Goare said they play a lot of the well-known first and then if there’s still time left in the set, they move on to other songs.
“So first of all, we definitely take care of the hits. You know from all the important albums, quite a ways back,” he said. “But we also kind of take care of the songs that are important to people that weren’t necessarily hits, but they are important.”
Goare has been playing guitar since 1978, when he said he decided to quit playing a different instrument and change to guitar. He said his decision stemmed from wanting to be able to play and sing to the songs he heard on the radio. Since then, he has been playing guitar and he said he hasn’t stopped loving it.
“This is what I have always done and it is so much fun,” he said. “It’s something that I love to do, perform for people and see the interactions and feel those feelings.”
With his love for music and a challenge, Goare said he enjoys every song the band plays because each one is different.
“I enjoy looking forward to the challenges of every song,” he said. “And they’re all so different that it really makes you really have to bring your best to play and sing this material.”
New Frontiers is just one of several tribute bands that is run by an agency called Soundskape Entertainment. Goare and some of his bandmates are also part of these other tribute bands. More information about New Frontiers and the other tribute bands can be found at soundskape-entertainment.com.