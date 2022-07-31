Journey Tribute

The band members, from left, are Brian Binkley, Jimi Goare, Cliff Stanton, Jason Hinkle and Sue Alt.

 supplied photo

Take a trip back to the past this year at the Wood County Fair, with a local Journey tribute band.

New Frontiers Journey Tribute Band was started in 2015 by guitarist, Jimi Goare. The band tries to focus on being an accurate version of Journey — not just by looking or dressing like them, but instead by matching vocals and sound as closely as possible.

