Bowling Green State University graduate Tim Tressel has been accepted into the 2021 Schmidthorst College of Business Hatch.
The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and BGSU’s Schmidthorst College of Business made the announcement.
The Hatch, modeled after the ABC TV show “Shark Tank,” features student entrepreneurs (Hatchlings) giving a live pitch of their business idea to a panel of BGSU alumni investors.
Hatchlings are chosen after a highly selective application process. Prior to the Hatch, each Hatchling completes an 11-week program with an accomplished BGSU alumni mentor to create a business presentation. The Hatch is a virtual event free and open to the public.
The 2020 Hatch was streamed live to Hatch Watch Parties around the region and had over 3,200 views on YouTube. To date, more than $650,000 has been committed to student startups by alumni investors through equity investments.
Tressel’s Hatch idea, TOOLing Around, is a tool caddy that fits on the back of a utility tractor leaving the front-end loader available to lift and haul. It also provides a place for long-handled tools to be organized and stored on the project site.
“The Hatch is a very rewarding and unique experience for BGSU students and alumni,” sad Kirk D. Kern, director of the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. “It improves not only our Hatchlings’ entrepreneurial minds, but also their work ethic and business knowledge.”
“I’m very excited to participate in the Hatch 2021,” Tressel said. “I look forward to obtaining funding to begin my entrepreneurial venture.”
The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, serving as “Hatch Headquarters,” was recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business as one of the top 20 centers worldwide.
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. Learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.