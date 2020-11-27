Next week, there will be a Tree of Hope planting ceremony at all Bowling Green City Schools buildings.
On Tuesday, officials from the school district and City of Bowling Green will be planting an Eastern Red Cedar at each of the buildings.
The planting schedule is noon at Kenwood Elementary, 12:30 pm. at Crim Elementary, 1 p.m. at Conneaut Elementary, 1:30 p.m. at the middle school and 2 p.m. at the high school.
The trees have been funded by Girl Scout troops and North Branch Nursery.
“The hope is that these trees will bring the community together and serve as a positive activity we can do during the difficult days of COVID-19,” according to a news release. “For years to come, the trees will stand as reminders that we made it through tough times and they continue to grow, as we have grown from the 2020 days.”
In the future, the trees will be decorated with community contributions, such as winter scarves.
The first theme is messages of hope. Community members are encouraged to decorate the trees with symbols and messages of hope.