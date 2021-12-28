Winter can bring many hazards to our large outdoor trees. The major winter events that cause damage to our trees include ice storms and wind events.
The past few weeks, Northwest Ohio experienced several high wind warnings. Depending on location, straight line wind gusts exceeded 55 miles per hour. This event caused some larger and smaller limbs to break out of some trees and fall to the ground. There were also some reports of entire trees splitting down the center or toppling over causing structural damage.
In the aftermath of a windstorm or ice storm, many homeowners ask a simple question about their trees: Will they survive? That question arises from the initial impulse to “get this mess cleaned up,” however, hasty decisions can often result in removing trees that could have been saved.
Hank Stelzer, a forestry state specialist in the School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri, gives this sound advice: Be patient.
Doing the right things correctly can make the difference between giving trees a good chance of survival or losing them unnecessarily.
After a storm event, municipal officials, utility workers and private tree-care firms must focus first on dealing with hazards to life and property. After that, one of the municipalities’ major tasks is the removal of storm debris, damaged branches and sometimes entire trees. Homeowners should be aware that a tree between the street and sidewalk is typically municipal owned, and they are responsible for the care.
Trees are amazingly resilient and many recover with proper care and time. Despite the urge to do something immediately, be patient. If a damaged tree does not pose an immediate physical risk, the advice is simple: Keep the tree for now.
When assessing damage to a tree, ask these questions: Is the tree creating a hazard to structures? Did tree suffer major structural damage such as 50% or more of tree’s crown damaged? Did you lose the leader? Did you lose several limbs over 6 inches in diameter? Other than the storm damage, was the tree basically healthy and vigorous?
First aid measures for trees after a storm event almost always involve the use of chain saws. Pruning and removing limbs from storm-damaged trees is not the same as cutting firewood.
Branches and trees that are twisted and bent are usually under tremendous strain that is undetectable to the untrained eye. The quick release of that stored energy by cutting with a chain saw can have unpredictable and dangerous results. For safety’s sake, branches larger than 4 inches in diameter should be removed by someone with more experience than the weekend woodcutter.
Also, if tree has any type of utility lines running through it such as electric, telephone or cable, these lines may be electrically charged that may cause loss of life to the unexperienced tree person.
When contracting services with a tree care company, it is best management practices to hire a firm that has a certified arborist on staff. Generally, certified arborists specialize in the care of trees. They are knowledgeable about the needs of trees and are trained and equipped to provide proper care. The International Society of Arboriculture is a nonprofit organization supporting tree care research around the world. To become certified, an arborist passes exams and attends classes to maintain their certification. If litigation or arbitration services may be needed, consult with the tree care company beforehand.
One final note: Do not top trees or give them a crew cut. Untrained individuals may urge you to cut back all the tree’s branches in the mistaken belief that reducing the length of branches will help avoid breakage in future storms.
Although storm damage may not allow for ideal pruning cuts, professional arborists say that “topping” — cutting main branches back to stubs — is one of the worst things you can do to a tree.
Stubs tend to grow back many weakly attached branches that are even more likely to break when a storm strikes. Also, the tree will need all its resources to recover from the stress of the storm damage. Topping the tree would reduce the amount of foliage on which the tree depends for the food and nourishment needed for regrowth. A topped tree that has already sustained storm damage is more likely to die than repair itself.