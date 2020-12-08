Bowling Green Middle School Principal Eric Radabaugh, from left to right, Savannah Burchard and Violet Grossman move dirt around an Eastern Red Cedar tree at the middle school last week during a tree planting ceremony. “Trees of Hope,” funded by Girl Scout troops and North Branch Nursery, were planted all Bowling Green City Schools buildings. In the future, the trees will be decorated with community contributions. The first theme is messages of hope. Community members are encouraged to decorate the trees with symbols and messages of hope.

