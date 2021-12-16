The Adult Winter Reads theme for 2022 at the Wood County District Public Library is Travel Through Pages.
Take a journey through the world’s greatest wonders, visit faraway places, and experience other cultures through books, eBooks, audiobooks, and more from your library Jan. 10-March 11.
Starting January 10, visit your library location to pick up submission forms or use the online form at wcdpl.org/winter-reads-2022. Then, choose your favorite book, audiobook, or eBook to read or listen to. Submit your titles and authors for a chance to win prizes like a 500-piece travel puzzle, a satchel bookbag, and the grand prize of a Samsung Galaxy Tablet.
Drawings will take place on Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and March 11. To be eligible for the grand prize drawing, entries must be submitted by March 11 at 6 p.m. You must be 18 or older to win.
This program is supported by the estate of Julia Rentz. For more information, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.