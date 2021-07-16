Are you interested in beginning research into your family’s history, or has the Wood County Bicentennial made you interested in learning more about the area?
Learn about Wood County’s last 200 years with a virtual tour of the Wood County District Public Library’s Local History Collection on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m.
Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt will give an overview of both the physical and digital resources available in the collection, and provide a glimpse of the unique pieces of information they can uncover.
“We wanted to offer people an introductory class on doing research about Wood County, while at the same time, we thought we could demonstrate some of the unique resources we have in our Local History Collection,” Pratt said.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.