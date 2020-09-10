Local writer Kerry Trautman has published her fourth book of poetry titled “To Be Nonchalantly Alive.”
Trautman is active in the Ohio poetry community, participating in events such as Artomatic-419, Bowling Green State University’s Winter Wheat Festival of Writing, and the Columbus Arts Festival. Trautman has served as judge and workshop leader for the Northwest Ohio division of Ohio’s Poetry Out Loud high school recitation competition, in its annual events at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts in Findlay.
“To Be Nonchalantly Alive” is available for purchase on Amazon.com or via the publisher at KelsayBooks.com.
Trautman was born in Lima, lived in Toledo for 18 years, and currently lives in Findlay. She has previously published three poetry chapbooks.
Trautman is married and the mother of five children, the two oldest of whom currently attend BGSU.
She graduated from The University of Toledo Honors College with a BA in Interdisciplinary Humanities.
Her one-act play, titled “Mass” was selected as one of this year’s winners of the Toledo Repertoire Theater’s “Toledo Voices” contest. The play was to be performed in April as a staged reading, but the performance now will be streamed virtually later this year.
Trautman is also a former theater reviewer for the Sentinel Tribune from 1998-99.