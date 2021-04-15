You’ve gotten trapped in the Wood County District Public Library’s Local History Archive: can you escape? Find out by taking part in Trapped in WCDPL’s History: A Virtual Genealogy Escape Room on May 10-17 on social media.
To escape WCDPL’s archive, you’ll have to solve a series of genealogy puzzles. This event takes the popular escape room concept and adapts it to a virtual format through Google Forms and the library’s online genealogy resources.
“Escape rooms and genealogy research are both all about figuring out puzzles, so they seem a natural fit to combine,” said Marine Pratt, local history librarian. “I also think the escape room format provides a fun way to learn about all the online digital resources we have for doing genealogy research.”
To participate, visit social media pages at 5 p.m. on May 10 when the Google Form will go live. Participants will have until the following May 17 at 9 a.m. to find all the answers and escape the local history archives.
No registration is required. For more information, visit wcdpl.org.