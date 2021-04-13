Featured speaker Tani Bahti, RN, CT, CHPN, author, educator and nationally recognized expert on end-of-life care, will present Transforming Dying, Transforming Ourselves at this year’s Dr. Sharon Erel Lecture for Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The event will be held virtually May 13 from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
A $15 registration fee includes continuing education credits for community professionals including nurses, social workers/counselors, psychologists and long-term care administrators. Community members and those who are not seeking continuing education are welcome to register for the event at no charge.
People facing serious or terminal illness are confronted by many issues regarding the quality of life. Will they be a burden? How will they cope with losing their independence? How does the process of dying affect perceptions and care and what might be the impact on patient and caregiver alike?
During the program, Bahti will discuss living through dying and how changing the perceptions of quality of life can impact all who provide care for those at the end of life. She will review quality-of-life concerns along with personal values, triggers, and fears people may confront as they face death.
Tani will then demystify the dying process and discuss the physical and psychosocial aspects of dying along with the “mysteries.” By understanding the dying process and the body’s wisdom, care providers can support patients and families to make decisions that promote comfort at the end of life. Compassion, simplicity, and presence are essential to helping patients and families replace their fears with understanding, acceptance, and closure.
Passionate about end-of-life issues, Bahtihas spent most of her 44-year nursing career focusing on improving end-of-life care. Having experienced the deaths of family and friends as well as beloved patients, her work is personal as well as professional. Recognizing how fear, misinformation and lack of information can negatively impact decision-making and the dying experience, she recognized the need to support and educate patients, their caregivers and healthcare providers throughout the end-of-life journey.
A frequent speaker for professional and lay groups, Bahti developed clinical training programs for medical and nursing schools and hospice volunteers. She was the founder and executive director of the non-profit organization Passages – Support & Education in End-of-Life Issues from 2009 until 2015. The goal has been to provide compassionate guidance in end-of-life issues through support, education and research.
Registration for this event is available online only at www.hospicenwo.org. Registrants will receive a link to join the program at the email address provided at registration. Deadline to register is May 7. Contact Mary Davis at 419-931-5190 or mdavis@hospicenwo.org with questions.