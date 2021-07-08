The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
June 7
326 S. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Donald and Diane Hendren, to Reygin Smallwood, $135,000.
0 Tontogany Creek Road, Washington Township, agricultural, 78.49 acres, from Catherine Webb, to Jeanne Eisenhour-Holfinger, $785,000.
163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from James Ferrell, to 3MJ Properties, $500,000.
408 S. College Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason Broshious, to MDI Rentals, $105,000.
919 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Maura Amato, to William and Susan Mulligan, $250,000.
92 Maurice Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Vivian Corbin, to Donald and Mary Lawson, $205,000.
326 Farmstead Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kenneth Zeh Sr., to Paul Rickman III and April Rickman, $162,000.
0 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Pro Tech Rental Properties, to Jeffrey and Meagan Hough, $500.
24287 Front St., Grand Rapids, commercial, from River Lures, to Campos Holding, $150,000.
29163 Fostoria Road, Millbury, residential, from Gregory and Beth Gage, to Bryson and Kenna Ritchey, $210,000.
133 Jennings St., Rossford, residential, from Ian Mansor, to Austin Penler and Maria Taylor, $155,500.
800 Deer Ridge Run, Bowling Green, residential, from Philip and Barbara Hamner, to Greg and Amy Kinder, $350,000.
7442 W. Lake Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Asia Valentine, to Brandon Tucholski and Leah Saxman, $200,000.
June 8
646 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Marilyn Pahn, to Corbin Kepling, $90,000.
450 Walbridge St., Cygnet, residential, from Betty Tennar, to Catherine McEwen, $35,750.
820 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, to William and Barbara Herman, $48,000.
1928 E. Broadway St., Northwood, residential, from Adam Kolasinski, to Andrew Belcik, $125,000.
9880 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Victoria Remy, to Don and Barbara Gruber, $320,000.
123 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Robert and Stephanie Holm, $349,750.
153 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Shannon Wilson, to Mogul R&C, $73,700.
30 Callender Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Virginia Ross, to Melvern Ayers Jr., $242,250.
101 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Eric Gao, $339,000.
763 Roscommon St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Meg Hassett, to Andrew and Amanda Schramm, $319,000.
301 Clayton St., Walbridge, residential, from Mandy Kremer, to Meredith Yalung, 4125,000.
0 King Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Andrew Veryser and Somrach Touch, to Neang Touch and Lawrence Carmona, $1,000.
27320 E. Broadway Road, Walbridge, residential, from Greg Akenberger to Adam Kolasinski, $205,000.
4911 Williston Road, Northwood, residential, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Jodi and Michael Allen, $44,500.
14846 Saddle Horn Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Elizabeth Gilfillan, to Wayne Gniewkowski, $420,000.
461 Wolf Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Ellisa O’Leary, to Laura and Christopher Mike, $324,000.
3799 Garling Road, Luckey, residential, from Steven Kern, to Maxwell and Teresa Nusser, $245,000.
0, 4930 and 4910 Woodville Road, Lake Township, commercial, from HLL, to Bartlett Junkyard, $600,000.
962 Jennison Drive, Rossford, residential, from Robert Crampton, to Fu Chen and Chan Lin, $256,000.
12 Ranch Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Genevieve Stang, to William and Brenda Ferguson, $125,000.
June 9
505 Eighth St., Bowling Green, residential, from William Ward, to Maurer Rentals, $195,000.
833 Gould, Northwood, residential, from Anna Wilson, to Crosby Schemenauer, $43,000.
1904 Owen St., Northwood, residential, from Greater Metropolitan Title, to Justin Brown, $13,200.
0 Bradner Road, Lake Township, residential, from Edward Schimmel, to Bill and Ashley DeVore, $44,900.
28740 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Charles and Mary Myers, to BRM Properties Starbright Blvd, $177,000.
26942 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, residential, from Cory and Michelle Mohrman, to Polly and Michael Emch, $195,000.
0 Yonker Place, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Todd and Stacie Accomero, $28,500.
0 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Robert and Martha Green, to John and Lisa Davoli, $30,000.
June 10
106 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Larry and Vicki Karnes, to David and Sarah Burd, $239,600.
207 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Scott and Anna Liebert, to Megan Grunden, $305,000.
365 Coventry Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Suzanne Robinson, to Justin and Emily Keller, $375,000.
319 Hickory St., Pemberville, residential, from Pamela Crofts, to Theresa and Kim Long, $11,550.
29580 Gleneagles Road, Unit 26-B, Perrysburg, residential, from Linda Meyer, to Mark Symington and Patricia Mazur, $195,000.
0 Devils Hole Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kevin and Sabrina Goodman, to Bruce Westlake and Cheryl York-Westlake, $200,000.
24124 Front St., Grand Rapids, commercial, from Heeter House, to Jo Feltman, $65,000.
24168 Front St., Grand Rapids, commercial, from Heeter House, to Little Dog Investments, $131,000.
169 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Deborah Hine, to Grace France, $177,500.
216 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Randal and Donna Van Horn, to Alissa Vestal, $85,000.
110 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Jodi Clark and Daniel Bronikowski, $401,139.
127 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Kristina Barath, $345,350.
2770 Joseph Road, Luckey, residential, from Thomas and Ledonna Lucas, to Alfred Hallery, $186,120.
15644 River View, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Susan Frank, to Sammy and Vivian Adkins, $515,000.
101 Forest Gate Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brock and Erinn Gankosky, to Thomas and Melissa McKay, $679,000.
22 Knollwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Wayne Koskinen, to Darlene and Gordon Parent, $188,000.
1939 Hamilton Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles VanHusan, to Regan and Casey Smith, $360,000.
411 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, residential, from Clarence Foos, to Joshua and Danielle Miller, $200,000.
304 Main St. Risingsun, residential, from Donald and Erica Ickes, to Jenna Stearns and Austin Manners, $50,000.
June 11
715 Oregon Road, Northwood, residential, from Christopher Callaghan, to Joseph and Vicky Schiavone, $126,000.
5 Carolina Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Holden Properties, to Gary Kirkendall, $43,000.
156 Chantilly Rue Drive, Northwood, residential, from David Kos, to Jace Basilius, $153,000.
421 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Erica and Jonathan Grossman, to Aaron Snyder, $165,000.
832 Anderson St., Northwood, residential, from Sarah Junge, to Amber Osborne and Ryan Jarrell, $145,000.
1015 Reserve Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to William Bernard Jr., $215,000.
520 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
611 N. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Darren and Megan Morrison, to Cheyenne Hernandez, $115,600.
1809 Timber Ridge Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark Tussing and Kimberly Crowl, to Stephen and Kimberly Barnacio, $313,500.
707, 711, 715, 719, 725, 727 and 825 Third St., 402 High St., and 704, 706, 712 and 720 Second St., Bowling Green, residential, from PJN Rentals, to REM Rentals, $2,950,000.