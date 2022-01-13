The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 14
724 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph Cole, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $125,000.
690 Innovation Drive, Bowling Green, industrial, 7.87 acres, from Curation Foods, to Taylor Farms Retail, $2,800,000.
14860 Thistledown Lane, Middleton Township, residential, from Christopher and Holly Estep, to Rodney and Diana Rodriguez, $375,000.
2448 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from Jonathan West and Karen Speiker, to Dustin Iler, $157,000.
30230 Jacqueline Place, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jasen and Jessica Wagner, to Kevin and Jennifer Condon, $70,000.
499 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Joseph Erd, $117,000.
1009 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Carol Shipp, to Brian, Martin and Kathleen McDonald, $435,000.
15468 and 0 Sand Ridge Road, Plain Township, residential, from Amy Schetter, to Julie and Cody Odorzynski, $199,900.
13692 Kramer Road, Plain Township, residential, from John Wylie, to Fire Lake Property, $150,000.
8420 Dixie Hwy., Portage Township, residential, from Mark West, trustee, to Michelle and Jeffrey McIntyre, $175,000.
12700 Dixie Hwy., commercial, 7.67 acres, from Curation Foods, to Taylor Farms Retail, $5,450,000.
903 Orchard Drive, Rossford, residential, from Scott and Vanessa Fuerstein, to Andrew and Erin McCracken, $256,000.
384 and 0 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from David and Cheryl Marcinek, to Wallace Duncan, $277,777.
0 Garling Road, Troy Township, residential, from Steven Harwell, to Leandra and Tanner Myerholtz, $35,000.
Dec. 15
209 and 0 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ruth Kramer, to Heartland Rentals, $82,500.
202 Park Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Marilyn Shaffer, to JDP, $160,000.
15053 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Kenneth Billmaier Jr. and Constance Billmaier, $59,900.
113 Bryant Ave., Wayne, residential, from 109 Wayne LLC, to Aaron Plant, $19,250.
133 Maple St., Wayne, residential, from 109 Wayne LLC, to Aaron Plant, $24,750.
4095 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Property Management, to Justin Wilson, $299,900.
29730 and 0 River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Ted Hogrefe and Danielle Van Fleet, to Lisa and Erik Amend, $529,000.
1101 Hunting Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Equity Trust Company, custodian FBO, to Multani Bittu and Jasbir Kaur, $98,500.
909 Bexton Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Aaron and Jill Orqvist, to Todd and Cathy Akenberger, $250,000.
12809 Mermill Road, Portage Township, residential, from Jack Esdale, to Court and Main Ventures, $28,000.
Dec. 16
91 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Strawberry Fields Investments, to Flores Rodesky, $142,900.
28881 and 0 Fostoria Road, Lake Township, residential, from Nicole and William Fournier, to Benjamin and Amanda Huenefeld, $275,000.
0 Mandell Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 40 acres, from First Federal Bank of the Midwest, trustee, to Latcha Real Estate 1 LLC, $779,472.
0 Defiance Pike, Portage Township, agricultural, 70.92 acres, from Steven Frank, to Meyer Family Farms, $575,000.
Dec. 17
311 and 0 Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from B and B King Properties, to AJS Properties, $178,000.
2319 Woodstream Drive, Bowling Green, industrial, 14.36 acres, from WMOG Investments, to Ohio Logistics, $8,878,467.
2371 Woodstream Drive, Bowling Green, industrial, 26,46 acres, from WMOG Investments, to Ohio Logistics, $876,959.
356 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Lowell Rhuland, to Nikki Mattoni, $200,000.
486 Hoover Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Melvin and Patrica Clagg, to Charles King, $171,000.
500 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Sara and Tyler Williams, $579,850.
Dec. 20
1036 Willowood Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Joyce and George Horton, to Charles Brasel, $326,000.
2118 Bailey Road, Lake Township, residential, from Jean and Michael Garrison, to Jason Habel and Jennifer Stewart, $260,000.
3176 Millgrove Road, Perry Township, agricultural, 2.21 acres, to Franklin and Marilyn Boucher, trustees, to Jordan and Lindsay Feick, $204,000.
2040 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Woodland Custom Homes, $52,000.
17901 Long Judson Road, Plain Township, residential, from Chad and Sabrina David, to Garland Brown Jr. and Michele Brown, $248,500.
Dec. 21
28214 Avenue Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from First Federal Bank of Midwest, trustee, to Unity Property Management, $712,804.
1013 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Lindsey Adams, $439,900.
11 Knollwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Carla Frayer, to PG, $198,000.
13101 Wapakoneta Road, Weston, residential, from Dale Cole Sr. and Bobbie Cole, to Mark and Cheri Miller, $270,000.