Traditional soup with Mexican traits

(pronounced Peek-a-dee-yo)

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

3 russet potatoes, peeled and diced

4 carrots cut into 1/4-inch rounds

1 zucchini diced

1 small yellow onion

3 roma tomatoes

4 guajillo peppers de-veined

1-2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 tablespoon of salt

Pinch of salt and pepper

Cook time: Approximately 1 hour

Prep time: 20 minutes

Directions

In a skillet on medium heat, brown the ground beef with a pinch of salt. Drain the grease from the ground beef. Set ground beef to a side.

In a separate medium sized pot, add potatoes and carrots and bring to a boil on high heat. Once the potatoes and carrots are half way cooked or almost completely cooked, add zucchini.

In a sauce pan add tomatoes, onion and guajillo peppers. Add 3 cups of water and bring to a boil.

Once the tomatoes, onion and peppers have softened, throw all of them in a blender and add the water that they were cooked in to the blender. Add garlic cloves, tablespoon of salt and cumin. Blend until liquified.

Add the sauce to the pot along with the browned ground beef and stir. Bring heat down to medium heat. Allow the picadillo to boil on medium heat for 5 minuets. Taste the picadillo and add salt and pepper if needed to your liking. Then, bring down heat to low and simmer for 10 more minutes.

Serve in a bowl immediately. Serve with warm corn or flour tortillas or a piece of French bread.