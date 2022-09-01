September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and teal ribbons have been tied in downtown Bowling Green, Grand Rapids, Pemberville, Haskins and in Perrysburg at the Mercy Health Center to promote awareness.

The ribbons are part of a nationwide Turn the Towns Teal campaign spearheaded locally by the Ovarian Cancer Connection, a 501c3 nonprofit serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

0
0
0
0
0