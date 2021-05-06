Take a stroll through Wood County and learn its history without ever leaving your house on June 3 at 2 p.m.
Join Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt and Wood County Museum Director Kelli Kling in learning about some of Wood County’s famous places.
“The Walking Tour is always such a fun event, and while the pandemic has required us to move it online this year, the new format does present a unique opportunity,” said Marnie Pratt, local history librarian. “We are no longer limited to locations that we can walk to within an hour, and so, we will be covering places throughout the county.”
Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.