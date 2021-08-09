Join local gardening organizations and enthusiasts on the Metro Beet, a self-guided tour of urban farms and community gardens in the Metro -Toledo region.
Tours will take place on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Locations on the tour will include community gardens and urban farms of all sizes in Toledo and the surrounding area.
The 2021 Metro Beet Urban Farm and Community Garden tour is sponsored by a coalition of organizations that support and promote gardening, farming, and local foods. These include Toledo GROWs, Ohio State University Extension, the 577 Foundation, Central State University Extension and Moe Urban Farm. The tour promotes the production and consumption of locally grown food and urban growers in the community. Many urban farms and community gardens will partner with local artists to display art as well.
Each month’s tour will include gardens and farms in a variety of locations and sizes. Participants will be provided a map of locations open for viewing and tours each month and may choose to visit whichever locations interest them.
Each garden and farm could include hoop houses, pollinator gardens, chickens, honeybees, artwork or rain barrels. Some farms and gardens will welcome visitors to wander through on their own, and others will offer a guided tour.
“I think many in the community have no idea how many urban farms and community gardens exist in our area,” said Liz Dickens, owner of Moe Urban Farm. “Those farms and gardens are providing nutrient-dense food for our community, and they bring beauty to our neighborhoods. I hope that the participants on this tour are inspired to grow their own food and support other local growers.”
A map of participating Urban Farm and Community Gardens on the tour each month can be found at 2021 Metro Beet. Each participating location includes a short description and the dates that these sites are open for touring. A “Metro Beet” sign will be placed at each site. Participants are expected to follow coronavirus guidelines, wear masks, and social distance while on the tour.
On the tour:
The 577 Foundation 577 E. Front St,. Perrysburg.
Collingwood Community Garden 2472 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo.
Eden Community Garden Boston Place, Toledo.
Fangboner Farms 1179 S. Crissy Road, Holland.
Garden 23 3328 Upton Ave., Toledo.
Garden of Smiles 3020 Marvin Ave., Toledo.
Jason Gfeller 5128 Rowland Road, Toledo.
Manos Community Garden 1431 Jackson St., Toledo.
Marilyn Bender 3002 Evergreen Road, Toledo
Moe Urban Farm 2902 Northwood Ave., Toledo
Toledo University Church Community Garden 4747 Hill Ave.