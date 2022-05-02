TOLEDO — The 49th Annual Old West End Historic Festival is set for June 4-5.
House Tour Tickets are $15 per person, $25 per couple, $10 per person if purchased in advance and $5 for a single house tour. Children 12 and under are free. Credit Cards will be acceptable at the info booths.
Pre-sale tickets can be bought now through May 31 (advance purchase - cash only) at Walt Churchill’s Market, 3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, 419-794-4000; Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-872-6900; Sofo’s Foods, 5400 Monroe St., Toledo, 419-882-8555; Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, 419-720-5820; Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., 419-214-1717; Grindhrs Coffee, 625 Adams St., Toledo, 419-214-0168; and Market on the Green, 1806 Madison Ave., Toledo, 567-585-005
The 49th Annual Historic Old West End Festival will feature five historic homes, an art fair on the grounds of the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, and a Marketplace on Woodruff Ave.
House tours are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Basch/Thorn Home 2724 Collingwood Blvd., Cottrell/Martin/Clinger Home 2521 Scottwood Ave., Hodge/Heaps/O’Brien Home 2030 Parkwood Ave., Groff/Reynolds/Excalibur Home 2040 Collingwood Blvd., and Edward D. & Florence S. Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave.
There will be a food and beer garden and lots of entertainment at three locations. There will also be garage and yard sales throughout the entire Old West End. Children’s activities will be located near the marketplace/art fair and at Glenwood Park (Robinwood at Collins).
The King Wamba Carnival Parade takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. This 113th anniversary parade will kick-off the weekend. Participants from throughout the Midwest journey to Toledo to create a visual odyssey of art cars, floats, performance art and musical presentations. A coronation ceremony on the art fair stage will crown this year’s king and queen (Andrew Newby and Kristin Kiser).
The Old West End 5K Run/Walk will take place on Sunday morning. For participation and race information, contact the 5K Race Committee on-line at www.toledooldwest-end.com/festival or 419-242-3433.
The Glenwood Park Bazaar takes place at Robinwood at Collins (across from Glenwood School). It includes food, entertainment and children’s activities.