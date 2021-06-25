FINDLAY — The Sixth Annual Flag City Daylily Tour will be held on July 9 and 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and July 11 from noon-6 p.m.
Seven Findlay-area gardeners will open their daylily gardens to the public. Participating gardeners this year are Mike and Denise Anders, Ann and George Brickner (Perennial Plant Peddler), Sharon and Ron DeCooman, Richard and Robin Hopkins, Rick and Barb Kidwell, Keith and Becky McClelland (McClelland’s Daylilies) and Linda and David Spahr.
The self-guided tour is open to the public and is a free event. Maps to the gardens are available from each of the participating gardeners, many area garden centers, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flag.city.daylily.tour. For more information, call 419-889-8827 or email anders@findlay.edu.